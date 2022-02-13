The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Major insurance agencies to stop insuring flights to Ukraine

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 13, 2022 16:32

Major insurance agencies announced on Sunday that they will stop insuring flights to Ukraine from Monday, according to N12.

Following this announcement, many flights were canceled.



Drone coming from direction of Iran shot down over Iraq - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/13/2022 05:41 PM
UN adviser calls for Libyan elections in 'shortest possible time'
By REUTERS
02/13/2022 05:33 PM
White House adviser says US keep sharing intelligence on Russia Ukraine
By REUTERS
02/13/2022 05:22 PM
Biden and Ukraine's Zelenskiy to discuss security on Sunday
By REUTERS
02/13/2022 05:03 PM
Pentagon cannot confirm reports of Russian plan to invade Ukraine
By REUTERS
02/13/2022 04:28 PM
Two men injured in fire at Caeserea factory
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/13/2022 04:09 PM
Palestinian media warns Israel to stop Sheikh Jarrah escalation
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/13/2022 04:07 PM
Israel Police arrest Umm el-Fahm resident for threatening imam
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/13/2022 11:54 AM
Coronavirus in the IDF: 3,270 new cases diagnosed
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/13/2022 11:45 AM
Angry parents flock to court where teacher, principal accused of abuse
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/13/2022 10:17 AM
Israeli, Palestinian firefighters fight warehouse blaze in Jordan Valley
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/13/2022 09:21 AM
COVID-19: Too early to take masks off, says coronavirus commissioner
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/13/2022 07:55 AM
Ben-Gvir set to sue Knesset speaker for removing him
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/13/2022 07:47 AM
Australia evacuates embassy in Kiyv, Ukraine
By REUTERS
02/13/2022 12:46 AM
US military did not carry out operations in Russian territorial waters
By REUTERS
02/12/2022 11:44 PM
