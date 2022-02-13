Drone coming from direction of Iran shot down over Iraq - report

A drone was shot down by the international coalition operating in Iraq after a number of drones were detected flying from Iraq's eastern border towards Erbil on Saturday night, Iraqi media reported on Sunday evening.

التحالف الدولي يرصد عدداً من الطائرات المسيرة قادمة من الحدود الشرقية للعراق ويتمكن من اسقاط احدى الطائرات المتجهة نحو #اربيل#شفق_نيوز pic.twitter.com/twX2TEbDkf — شفق نيوز - shafaq news (@NewsShafaaq) February 13, 2022

According to the reports, the international coalition stated that the drones were threatening its forces in Erbil and that intelligence efforts were ongoing. Iraq's eastern border is shared with Iran, although the reports did not specify if the drones had crossed the border or been launched from within Iraq.