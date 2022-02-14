Russian President Vladimir Putin has approved, in principle, the Foreign Ministry's responses to the West on security guarantees that Moscow is seeking, the RIA news agency cited the Kremlin as saying on Monday.

It said Russian diplomats were finalizing the text of the responses.

Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov earlier suggested to Putin that Moscow continue along the diplomatic path in its efforts to extract security guarantees from the West, as tensions soar over Ukraine.