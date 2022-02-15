Ukraine crisis: Israel is watching carefully - Lapid

"Of course, we are different than other countries - practically, we have a border with Russia," Foreign Minister and alternate prime minister Yair Lapid told KAN Radio on Tuesday morning, as tensions build on Ukraine's border.

"This doesn't mean that we are free from moral considerations," he added. "We are careful, not just because of Israeli interests, but because of Diaspora ones. Russia and Ukraine are home to two massive Jewish communities."