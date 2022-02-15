The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
'Jews, Arabs will die in Sheikh Jarrah because of Ben-Gvir' - Lapid

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 15, 2022 07:49

Updated: FEBRUARY 15, 2022 07:51

"[Religious Zionist Party MK Itamar] Ben-Givr is not there [in Sheikh Jarrah] to protect Jews, he's there to incite violence and set the place aflame, a sad provocateur," Foreign Minister Yair Lapid told KAN Radio on Tuesday morning. 

The last few weeks saw increased violence and tension in Sheikh Jarrah as Jews and Arabs clashed. Over the last two days, Ben-Gvir set up a tent in the neighborhood and has refused to leave until proper security and police protection are set up for the Jews who live there. 

His acts, said Lapid, "are the desperate attempts of an attention-addict to create situations that will end in death. Arabs and Jews alike will die because of the actions of this man." 

Likud MK Shlomo Kari attacked Lapid in response: "Who is he to criticize us when he is sitting with the Muslim Brotherhood [in the coalition goverment] and wants to cooperate with the Joint List, a party that wants to wipe us [Jews] off the Israeli map?" 

Ukraine crisis: Israel is watching carefully - Lapid
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/15/2022 07:42 AM
Israeli security forces arrest senior Hamas operative in Jenin
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/15/2022 07:08 AM
Americans should leave Belarus immediately -US State Dept
By REUTERS
02/15/2022 04:17 AM
US Coast Guard looking for missing plane with 8 off Carolina
By REUTERS
02/15/2022 04:02 AM
Israeli F-15s accompany American bomber planes into Israel's skies
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/14/2022 07:51 PM
More US F-15 fighter jets land in Poland, says minister
By REUTERS
02/14/2022 05:33 PM
Germany is ready to discuss European security with Russia - Scholz
By REUTERS
02/14/2022 04:32 PM
Putin approves Russia's reply to West on security guarantees
By REUTERS
02/14/2022 04:10 PM
Two men arrested for allegedly setting fire to Sheikh Jarrah home
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/14/2022 03:21 PM
Russia says some military drills have ended, others close to completion
By REUTERS
02/14/2022 03:18 PM
Israel's energy minister says 'so be it' if exported gas reaches Lebanon
By REUTERS
02/14/2022 02:54 PM
Baruch Leifer named as rabbi suspected of sexually assaulting a minor
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/14/2022 02:12 PM
Coronavirus in IDF: 3,339 soldiers infected
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/14/2022 01:19 PM
Likud MK files suit demanding Arab-Israelis be drafted to IDF
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/14/2022 01:06 PM
7 Gazan fishermen arrested by Israeli forces - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/14/2022 12:28 PM
