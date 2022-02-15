The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Palestinians prevent IDF bulldozer that works to expose bombs on Gaza border

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 15, 2022 08:38

Palestinians in the Gaza Strip prevented military bulldozer work on Monday, which operates west of the perimeter fence and works to locate explosive devices and clear up vegetation on the border, Walla reported on Tuesday morning. 

More than 10 individuals were involved in the incident, including Hamas operatives, who claimed that it was agricultural land. 

Russian invasion of Ukraine could be imminent, UK's Truss says
By REUTERS
02/15/2022 09:27 AM
MK Itamar Ben-Gvir files complaint against officers who attacked him
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/15/2022 09:21 AM
PM Bennett meets with US 5th Fleet Commander in Bahrain
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/15/2022 08:55 AM
Russia to respond if citizens are killed in eastern Ukraine - news agenc
By REUTERS
02/15/2022 08:34 AM
'Jews, Arabs will die in Sheikh Jarrah because of Ben-Gvir' - Lapid
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/15/2022 07:49 AM
Ukraine crisis: Israel is watching carefully - Lapid
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/15/2022 07:42 AM
Israeli security forces arrest senior Hamas operative in Jenin
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/15/2022 07:08 AM
Americans should leave Belarus immediately -US State Dept
By REUTERS
02/15/2022 04:17 AM
US Coast Guard looking for missing plane with 8 off Carolina
By REUTERS
02/15/2022 04:02 AM
Israeli F-15s accompany American bomber planes into Israel's skies
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/14/2022 07:51 PM
More US F-15 fighter jets land in Poland, says minister
By REUTERS
02/14/2022 05:33 PM
Germany is ready to discuss European security with Russia - Scholz
By REUTERS
02/14/2022 04:32 PM
Putin approves Russia's reply to West on security guarantees
By REUTERS
02/14/2022 04:10 PM
Two men arrested for allegedly setting fire to Sheikh Jarrah home
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/14/2022 03:21 PM
Russia says some military drills have ended, others close to completion
By REUTERS
02/14/2022 03:18 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by