The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Gunfire, explosions rock Somalia's Mogadishu in multiple attacks

By REUTERS
Published: FEBRUARY 16, 2022 05:47

Gunfire and explosions went off in Somalia's capital Mogadishu in the early hours of Wednesday as al Shabaab militants attacked police stations and security check points, the internal security minister said.

"The terrorists attacked the suburbs of Mogadishu and targeted our police stations and check points," Abdullahi Nor, the minister, wrote on Twitter.

"Our security defeated the enemy."

There were no immediate details on casualties. 



Tags Crime Headline
Planned meeting of G7 finance officials delayed until March 1
By REUTERS
02/16/2022 04:43 AM
Police detain ex-Honduras president Hernandez as US seeks extradition
By REUTERS
02/16/2022 03:13 AM
Nine Sandy Hook families settle liability claims with Remington Arms
By REUTERS
02/16/2022 02:35 AM
US says it could issue Russia sanctions even without Ukraine invasion
By REUTERS
02/16/2022 12:17 AM
'We'll prioritize conversion therapy' upon returning to Gov't -Maoz
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/15/2022 10:35 PM
Ottawa police chief resigns amid blockade chaos
By REUTERS
02/15/2022 06:47 PM
Russia ready to continue talks with West on missiles, says Putin  
By REUTERS
02/15/2022 04:26 PM
Work to widen Suez Canal is underway
By REUTERS
02/15/2022 04:12 PM
Palestinian shot and killed north of Ramallah - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/15/2022 03:37 PM
Saudi Arabia backs US efforts to stop Iran getting nuclear weapons
By REUTERS
02/15/2022 02:25 PM
US defense secretary heads to Europe for NATO talks, visit troops
By REUTERS
02/15/2022 02:10 PM
Former Histadrut chairman Ofer Eini to run for organization's presidency
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/15/2022 01:56 PM
Senior public official under suspicion of assaulting MK Itamar Ben-Gvir
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/15/2022 12:53 PM
Russia starts navy drills in Barents Sea - report
By REUTERS
02/15/2022 12:46 PM
Britain to co-host Afghanistan aid summit, hoping to raise $4.4 billion
By REUTERS
02/15/2022 12:05 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by