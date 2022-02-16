Kinneret rises by 3 centimeters, 1.1 meters to full lake

The Kinneret (Sea of Galilee) rose by three centimeters on Wednesday, rising to 209.92 meters below sea level, 1.12 meters below the upper red line threshold.

The lake is now 3.08 meters above the lower red line.

