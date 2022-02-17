A US senior administration official on Wednesday told reporters that Russia's claim it was withdrawing troops from the border with Ukraine is "false."

"So yesterday, the Russian government said it was withdrawing troops from the border with Ukraine. They received a lot of attention for that claim, both here and around the world. But we now know it was false," the official said.

