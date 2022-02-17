Cyber attack on Ukraine characteristic of Russian methods, US says

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Thursday that it was still too early to attribute blame for the largest cyberattacks of their kind that struck Ukraine this week, but the methods were taken from Russian military strategy.

"This is a play taken out of (Russian President Vladimir Putin's) playbook," Austin told a news conference.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

"We expect to see cyberattacks, false flag activities, increasing rhetoric in the information space ... and we are beginning to see more and more of that."

He also said reports of shelling in eastern Ukraine were "concerning."