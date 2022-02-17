The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
UK urges Russia not to recognize breakaway regions as independent

By REUTERS
Published: FEBRUARY 17, 2022 20:35

Updated: FEBRUARY 17, 2022 21:03

Britain said a request by Russia's parliament that President Vladimir Putin should recognize the breakaway Ukrainian regions of Donetsk and Luhansk as independent showed "flagrant disregard" for Moscow's peace process commitments.

"If this request were accepted, it would represent a further attack on Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, signal an end to the Minsk process and demonstrate a Russian decision to choose a path of confrontation over dialog," British foreign minister Liz Truss said on Thursday.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday criticized the move by Russian lawmakers towards recognizing the two Russian-backed breakaway regions as independent.



