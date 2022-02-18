Blinken and Lavrov to meet amid rising tensions in Ukraine - report

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov next week, multiple media sources reported on Friday, amid rising tensions between Ukraine and Russia.

Blinken warned that the crisis is a “moment of peril for the lives and safety of millions of people,” according to The Guardian.

