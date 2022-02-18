Iron Dome activated following UAV crossing from Lebanon to Israel

Red alerts sounded in the northern Galilee area, the Jordan Valley and the southern Golan Heights on Friday morning after a UAV crossed into Israel from Lebanon.

At least two rounds of red alert sirens were activated in the north, the first time in several months.



A UAV crossed from Lebanon into Israeli airspace. Iron Dome interceptors were launched according to protocol and fighter jets were scrambled to patrol the area. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) February 18, 2022

Residents in the area reported hearing an explosion following the second round of alarms. Magen David Adom rescue services said that there were no injuries following the alerts.



The incident comes as IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kohavi is in Singapore for a five-day visit where he will go to the Singapore Airshow and hold meetings with several officials. He is being replaced by Deputy Chief of Staff Maj.-Gen. Hertzi Halevy.

Hezbollah drone shot down by IDF, January 7, 2022 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

This is the third drone incident in two days.



On Thursday, the IDF shot down a Hezbollah drone after it had infiltrated Israeli airspace. Later that evening, the IDF announced that they had also shot down a Hamas drone that had entered the border area of the southern Gaza strip. The drone crashed in Gazan territory.

Israel’s Kan public broadcaster reported on Wednesday that the defense establishment was preparing for a possible drone attack from Iran after US forces shot down two Iranian drones in Iraq. There was a concern that the drones were meant to reach Israel and explode.

Also on Wednesday, Hezbollah’s Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah claimed that the group had begun manufacturing its own drones.

"We have been producing drones in Lebanon for a long time, and whoever wants to buy them, submit an order,” he said in a speech marking the anniversary of the assassination of former Hezbollah secretary-general Abbas al-Moussawi by Israel in 1992.

The Iranian-backed terror group has been using unmanned aerial vehicles since the 1990s and has used its drones in Syria as well as against Israel. Even before the Second Lebanon War in 2006, the group launched drones into Israel, and during the war, Hezbollah launched several armed drones into the country.

The group was said to have 200 Iranian-made UAVs in 2013 and with the help from the Islamic Republic, it has since significantly increased its fleet that is set to be used for kamikaze attacks on strategic national assets in Israel as well as reconnaissance against IDF troops and bases.

According to a recent report by the ALMA Research Center, Hezbollah has some 2000 unmanned aerial vehicles, many of them advanced UAVs from Iran and others manufactured independently by the Lebanese terror group.

Hezbollah has a UAV launch site near the town of Aiiyat in the Beqaa Valley as well as another runway several hundred meters long north of the town of Aiiyat on the outskirts of Baalbek, the report said.