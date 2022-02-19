Israel's Foreign Ministry has once again called on Israelis currently in Ukraine to return as soon as possible, following a situational assessment held on Saturday.

Israeli Ambassador to Ukraine Michael Brodsky will remain in Kyiv along with his staff for the immediate future, the Foreign Ministry announced, to help Israelis return from the eastern European country. This is despite Israel preparing last week to move its embassy to Lviv.

