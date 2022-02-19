IDF Chief of Staff Kohavi visits Singapore Airshow

IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kohavi is in Singapore for a five-day meeting to visit the Singapore Airshow where over a dozen Israeli companies are showcasing products, and meet with various officials.

“I welcome the cooperation and participation of Israeli defense industries in the exhibition,” he said, adding that at Asia’s largest airshow “it is possible to learn from and examine unique technologies from industries around the world.”

IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi at the Singapore Airshow on February 19, 2022 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT)