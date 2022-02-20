Government approves National Cyber Directorate head

The government approved on Sunday morning the appointment of Brig.-Gen. (res.) Gaby Portnoy as the head of the Israel National Cyber Directorate.

The Directorate is responsible for all aspects of cyber defense in the civilian sphere, from formulating policy and building technological power to operational defense in cyberspace.

