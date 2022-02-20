Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes Philippines

An earthquake of magnitude 5.9 has struck Mindanao in the Philippines, the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences said on Monday.

The quake was at the depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), GFZ said.

This is a developing story.