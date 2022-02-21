Diaspora affairs minister: Israel may go with West on Russia sanctions

While Israel will try to avoid such a situation, it seems that it will join Western sanctions against Russia if such sanctions are issued, Diaspora Affairs Minister Nachman Shai told KAN Reshet Bet radio on Monday.

We will try to avoid getting to this place. I assume that Israel will go with the camp that is closer to it, the Western states, but that's a big 'if,' we're not there yet," said Shai. "Our loyalty is first and foremost to the United States."

