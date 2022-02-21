The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
BREAKING NEWS

Russian border post hit by artillery - report

By REUTERS
Published: FEBRUARY 21, 2022 12:05

Russia's FSB security service said on Monday a shell from Ukrainian territory had completely destroyed a border guard post in Russia's Rostov region but had caused no casualties, the Interfax news agency reported.

The incident occurred 150 metres from the border between Russia and Ukraine, Interfax cited the FSB as saying.

Sporadic shelling across the line dividing Ukrainian government forces and pro-Russian separatists in the east has intensified since Thursday



Morocco, Israel sign trade cooperation deal
By REUTERS
02/21/2022 01:37 PM
Iran sees itself as world's best option for gas supplies - Tasnim
By REUTERS
02/21/2022 12:41 PM
Diaspora affairs minister: Israel may go with West on Russia sanctions
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/21/2022 09:16 AM
Three dead in warplane crash in Iran's Tabriz - Mehr
By REUTERS , JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/21/2022 08:08 AM
Biden and Putin accept principle of summit on Ukraine
By REUTERS
02/21/2022 03:07 AM
Dominican Republic begins building border wall with Haiti
By REUTERS
02/21/2022 01:46 AM
New Russian deployments of armored equipment and troops near Ukraine
By REUTERS
02/21/2022 12:37 AM
UK's Johnson set to scrap COVID restrictions
By REUTERS
02/21/2022 12:34 AM
Blast heard in rebel-held city in eastern Ukraine
By REUTERS
02/21/2022 12:32 AM
US embassy tells Americans: have an evacuation plan
By REUTERS
02/20/2022 10:13 PM
Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes Philippines
By REUTERS
02/20/2022 08:41 PM
Ukraine president calls for immediate ceasefire
By REUTERS
02/20/2022 04:47 PM
Ukraine: Time to implement some sanctions against Russia
By REUTERS
02/20/2022 02:03 PM
US VP Harris: We believe Putin has made his decision to attack Ukraine
By REUTERS
02/20/2022 12:34 PM
Government approves National Cyber Directorate head
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/20/2022 12:33 PM
