Iran sees itself as world's best option for gas supplies - Tasnim

Iran's oil minister Javad Owji said on Monday that his country provided the best option for gas exports to east and west, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported.

"Unilateral sanctions against members of the United Nations General Assembly not only violate international law, but also threaten global energy security," the minister added.

