Russia says it killed Ukrainian 'saboteurs' along border - report

The Southern Military District of the Russian Armed Forces stated on Monday that it had killed five members of a group of Ukrainian "saboteurs" after they attempted to enter Russian territory, according to RIA Novosti.

The military, along with border guards, clashed with two military vehicles belonging to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, according to the Russian report. No injuries were reported among the Russian military.

Western intelligence has warned in recent weeks that Russia may use a false flag operation in order to provide the pretext for an invasion of Ukraine.