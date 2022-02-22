Three civilians were killed by a mine in the breakaway Ukrainian province Donetsk, according to the People's Militia of the Donetsk People's Republic, who accused "Ukrainian saboteurs" of committing what they called a terrorist attack.

The civilians were reportedly traveling on a highway in a vehicle when they were killed by the explosive.The separatist official did not provide evidence and there was no immediate comment from Ukraine. Kyiv has repeatedly denied similar allegations and accused the separatists and Russia of deliberately circulating fakes.The militia also claimed that Monday one other civilian and one militiaman were killed during the bombardment of their territory. They reported that almost 500 shells and other projectiles had been launched by Ukrainian forces.