Netanyahu tells US Jewish leaders: Speak out vs Iran deal

Opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu urged the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations to speak out against the new Iran nuclear deal in a speech to them at the Knesset on Tuesday.

He said the new deal does not deal with key issues like uranium enrichment, missiles, and Iran's behavior.

"It doesn't even kick the can forward," Netanyahu said. "It just lightly nudges the can. It's a horrible deal, and we should oppose it with every fiber of our being in every forum we can address, and you should address it, too."

When the CEO of the umbrella group, William Daroff, said he would present Netanyahu a gift, the Likud leader said jokingly: "I object. This is case 9000."