The Lebanese Minister of Interior announced, through a press conference, that the Information Division had thwarted a terrorist plot for a takfiri network that was planning to detonate explosive vests targeting 3 sites of civilian gatherings.

Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi said the network was affiliated with the Islamic State group and that the plans for attacks, near the capital Beirut, involved gunfire and fire from rocket-propelled grenades in addition to suicide vests.

