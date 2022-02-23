Mayor of Tel Aviv Ron Huldai to run again in 2023

Tel Aviv-Jaffa mayor Ron Huldai announced in an Army Radio interview on Wednesday that he will once again run for mayor of Tel Aviv in the upcoming municipal elections set to take place next year.

The 77-year-old, who has been serving as Tel Aviv mayor since 1998, said he "still has a lot to offer in a reality of high costs of living and terrible traffic in the city's streets."

