Hamas drone shot down by IDF forces in Gaza

IDF forces identified and shot down a drone belonging to Palestinian terror organization Hamas in the northern Gaza Strip on Wednesday evening.

The drone was tracked by the forces before being shot down, falling inside the strip.

This is a developing story.