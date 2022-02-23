A notice has been given to the family of Amar Jaradat, one of several terrorists involved in the shooting and murder of Yehuda Dimentman, informing them of the IDF's intention to demolish their home, the IDF reported on Wednesday evening.

The terrorist's family has been given the opportunity to file an objection to the demolition.

