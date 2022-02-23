Right-wing party chairman attacked in Sheikh Jarrah

Otzma Yehudit chairman Yitzhak Wasserlof was attacked in the contested east Jerusalem neighborhood of of Sheikh Jarrah on Wednesday evening, the party said.

Four Palestinian men cursed and shoved him as he was entering his car and kicked the car itself. Wasserlof was on his way to meet party MK Itamar Ben Gvir who set up a makeshift parliamentary office in protest of what he claimed to be police inaction, after a Jewish member of the neighborhood was attacked over a week ago.

