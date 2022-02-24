Operations at Ukraine's sea ports closed by its military

Operations at Ukraine's sea ports have been suspended by the country's military, Mykhailo Podolyak, adviser to the president's chief of staff, said on Thursday.

Operations at Ukraine's railroad continue, he added.

