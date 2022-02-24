The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Black smoke seen over Ukrainian defense ministry intelligence HQ

By REUTERS, JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 24, 2022 12:54

Updated: FEBRUARY 24, 2022 12:55

Black smoke was seen rising over the Ukrainian defense ministry intelligence headquarters in central Kyiv on Thursday, a Reuters correspondent reported.

Explosions were reportedly heard in Kiev shortly before.

Russian helicopters attacking military airport near Kiev
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/24/2022 01:20 PM
Ukrainian military says it captured two Russian soldiers
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/24/2022 01:13 PM
Russian media says two civilian ships hit by Ukrainian missiles
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/24/2022 01:05 PM
Operations at Ukraine's sea ports closed by its military
By REUTERS
02/24/2022 12:34 PM
Siren sounds at Polish border crossing with Ukraine
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/24/2022 11:06 AM
Israel offers Ukraine humanitarian assistance
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/24/2022 09:27 AM
Ukraine's Kyiv, Kharkiv hit by missile strikes
By REUTERS
02/24/2022 06:09 AM
Russia's Putin authorizes military operations in Donbass
By REUTERS
02/24/2022 05:14 AM
US tells UN a 'full-scale' invasion of Ukraine is imminent
By REUTERS
02/24/2022 04:58 AM
Dnipro, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia airports in Ukraine closed until Thursday
By REUTERS
02/24/2022 03:52 AM
Russia partially shuts airspace near border with Ukraine, citing safety
By REUTERS
02/24/2022 03:22 AM
Blinken believes Russia will invade Ukraine before night is out
By REUTERS
02/24/2022 02:50 AM
Religious Minister Matan Kahana tests positive for COVID-19
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/23/2022 11:28 PM
UAE designates five entities linked to Houthis as terrorists
By REUTERS
02/23/2022 10:03 PM
Right-wing party chairman attacked in Sheikh Jarrah
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/23/2022 09:33 PM
