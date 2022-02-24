Czech Republic to shut two Russian consulates, recall ambassadors

The Czech Republic will close two Russian consulates in Brno, the country's second largest city, and Karlovy Vary and also shut its consulates in St. Petersburg and Yekaterinburg in Russia, Prime Minister Petr Fiala said on Thursday.

Fiala said the government would also call home its ambassadors to Russia and Belarus for consultations.

