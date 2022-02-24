Iranian 'MuddyWater' actors conducting malicious cyber operations - FBI

Iran-linked cyber operations are targeting a range of government and private-sector organizations in multiple sectors across Asia, Africa, Europe and North America, US security and law enforcement agencies said in a notice on Thursday.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), along with British and other US authorities, said they had observed Iranian actors known as "MuddyWater" conducting malicious cyber operations targeting telecommunications, defense, local government, and the oil and natural gas sectors.

