JFNA condemns Russian invasion of Ukraine

The Jewish Federations of North America (JFNA) condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine on Thursday and said they are very concerned about the well-being of the entire population of the country, especially the Jewish community.

"We are working to provide help to those who need it as quickly as possible through our partner organizations, the Jewish Agency for Israel, JDC, and World ORT." The JFNA is prepared for the worst-case scenario and hopes for the conflict to end.

