Israel Ambassador to Ukraine: The moment to evacuate is drawing near

There is a possibility the Israeli embassy in Ukraine might have to move to neighboring Poland, Israeli Ambassador to Ukraine Michael Brodsky told Reshet Bet on Friday morning in a radio interview. The subject will be discussed in a Ministry later on today.

"We are currently in a sort of a shelter. There are sirens going off now, the moment we will have to evacuate is drawing near. The situation does not look good. There is a possibility to put a consul service stand near the border," said Brodsky.

The Israeli embassy staff began moving their embassy from Kyiv to Lviv on Monday.

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid spoke with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday night about the safety of some 8,000 Israelis who are in Ukraine.

Israeli embassies sent on Thursday representatives to the border crossings of countries neighboring Ukraine, including Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and Moldova. Foreign Ministry asked those who have not yet done so to register on its website to receive updates and act accordingly.\

Israelis protest the Russian invasion of Ukraine at Zion Square February 24, 2022. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)