Russia-Ukraine crisis: Moscow preparing retaliatory sanctions - report

Russia will increase trade, economic ties with Asia following Western sanctions.

By REUTERS
Published: FEBRUARY 25, 2022 11:29

Updated: FEBRUARY 25, 2022 12:08
AN ICE floe drifts past the Kremlin in Moscow in winter.
AN ICE floe drifts past the Kremlin in Moscow in winter.
(photo credit: REUTERS)

Moscow is preparing a package of retaliatory sanctions against the West, after Russia was sanctioned for its actions in Ukraine, Russia's Upper House speaker said Friday, adding that Moscow knows the West's weakness.

Russia's economy ministry on Friday said it was working on measures to minimize the effect of Western sanctions imposed after Russia's invasion of Ukraine and would be stepping up trade and economic ties with Asian countries.

"We understand that the sanctions pressure we have faced since 2014 will now intensify," the ministry said.

"The rhetoric of some of our foreign colleagues was such that we have been ready for potential new sanctions for a long time."

This is a developing story.



