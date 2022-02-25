Russia-Ukraine crisis: Moscow preparing retaliatory sanctions - report

Moscow is preparing a package of retaliatory sanctions against the West, after Russia was sanctioned for its actions in Ukraine, Russia's Upper House speaker said Friday, adding that Moscow knows the West's weakness.

Russia's economy ministry on Friday said it was working on measures to minimize the effect of Western sanctions imposed after Russia's invasion of Ukraine and would be stepping up trade and economic ties with Asian countries.

"We understand that the sanctions pressure we have faced since 2014 will now intensify," the ministry said.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

"The rhetoric of some of our foreign colleagues was such that we have been ready for potential new sanctions for a long time."

This is a developing story.