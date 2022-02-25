Residents in Shimon Hatzadik demand constant police presence

Residents of "Shimon Hatzadik" in Jerusalem demand constant police presence in the neighborhood, and are planning a protest next Wednesday titled "The Yoshubiev family and heroes of Shimon Hatadik will not be abandoned."

Residents of the Shimon Hatzadik neighborhood in Jerusalem regularly suffer from arson, attempted murders, trampling attacks and harassment of Jewish residents.

The Yoshubiev family house was a target to Molotov cocktails thrown a month ago, luckily with no injuries.