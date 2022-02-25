Civilian vessel damaged by Russian navy - Ukraine

A Moldovan vessel sailing under a Romanian flag was damaged by a Russian warship, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine alleged on Friday.

The Millenial Spirit was reportedly traveling to Odessa when it was damaged. The Ukrainian military said that it was still investigating the incident.

