Russia regrets that Kyiv severed ties with Moscow

Russia regrets that Kyiv severed diplomatic ties with Moscow, the spokesperson for the Russian foreign ministry said on Friday, a day after Russian forces launched a massive military operation in Ukraine.

"We deeply regret that the Kyiv regime has chosen the path of severing all its ties with Russia and everything linked to anything Russian," Maria Zakharova said at her weekly briefing.

