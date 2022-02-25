Palestinians injured in West Bank checkpoint brawl

Two Palestinians were moderately injured in infighting between Palestinian families at Hizma checkpoint in the West Bank on Friday.

Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedics treated the two men in their 30s.

