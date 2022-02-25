Knesset Speaker calls for committee to monitor Aliyah of Ukrainian Jews

Amid the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy has requested opposition chair Yariv Levin's help in establishing the Knesset's Aliyah and Integration Committee on Friday.

The establishment of the committee is essential to the Knesset's ability to monitor and discuss the government's plan to accept thousands of Jewish-Ukrainian olim, Levy wrote in a letter to the Likud MK.

