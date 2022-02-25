Foreign Ministry issues warning to Israelis stuck in Ukraine

The Foreign Ministry issued an update on Friday for Israelis stuck in Ukraine following the Russian invasion, recommending that all Israelis avoid the Sheiny crossing from Ukraine to Poland due to heavy activity.

Instead, the Foreign Ministry told Israelis to leave Ukraine through one of four crossings to neighboring nations:

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

The Krakovets crossing to Poland

The Uzhhorod crossing to Slovakia

The Chop crossing to Hungary

The Siret crossing to Romania

Israeli representatives from the Foreign Ministry and consulates and embassies from neighboring nations will be present at the crossings to assist all Israelis in their escape from Ukraine.