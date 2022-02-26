The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
BREAKING NEWS

Israelis should hold signs at Ukraine border crossings to receive help, FM says

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 26, 2022 13:55

The Foreign Ministry has asked Israelis stuck in Ukraine on Saturday to hold signs indicating they are Israelis when reaching a border crossing.

"It is requested of Israelis to hold a sign with the letters 'IL' in a manner that embassy staff in Ukraine will be able to identify and aid them," a statement reads.

The Foreign Ministry added there is currently less activity in border crossings to Hungary and Slovakia than other crossings to Moldova, Romania or Poland.



