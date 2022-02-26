Lviv-based Pravda brewery switches to making Molotov cocktails.

A Lviv-based Pravda brewery has switched to making Molotov cocktails since the invasion of Russia earlier this week.

The brewery announced the plans after Ukraine’s Defense Ministry instructed civilians to make Molotov cocktails to resist invading Russian forces. The Kyiv Independent reported.

