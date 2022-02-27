The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Pro-Russia politician in Ukraine escaped house arrest - gov't adviser

By REUTERS
Published: FEBRUARY 27, 2022 15:56

The Ukrainian opposition politician Viktor Medvedchuk has escaped house arrest, Ukrainian interior ministry adviser Anton Gerashchenko said in a statement.

Medvedchuk, the leader of Ukraine's Opposition Platform - For Life party, had been under house arrest since last year after the authorities opened a treason case against him. Medvedchuk, a pro-Russian figure who says Russian President Vladimir Putin is godfather to his daughter, denies wrongdoing.

"I have no confirmation of this information," Medvedchuk's spokesman said when asked for comment.



Tags Ukraine-Russia Headline
Russia: Over 900 anti-war protesters across Russia detained - report
By REUTERS
02/27/2022 05:02 PM
Iran will not accept deadlines set by the West, FM spokesman says
By REUTERS
02/27/2022 02:50 PM
Putin rebuffs Bennett offer to mediate with Ukraine
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/27/2022 01:58 PM
Ukraine submits application against Russia to ICJ - Zelensky
By REUTERS
02/27/2022 01:15 PM
UAE drops face masks outdoors, PCR tests for vaccinated tourists
By REUTERS
02/27/2022 07:07 AM
Lufthansa halts flights to Russia for a week
By REUTERS
02/26/2022 11:10 PM
Ukraine to disconnect its power grid from Belarus network
By REUTERS
02/26/2022 09:29 PM
Two Danish reporters shot, injured in eastern Ukraine
By REUTERS
02/26/2022 08:58 PM
Lviv-based Pravda brewery switches to making Molotov cocktails.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/26/2022 08:14 PM
Russia suspends cooperation with Europe on space launches
By REUTERS
02/26/2022 07:51 PM
Iran says ready for "immediate" nuclear deal if West shows real will
By REUTERS
02/26/2022 07:38 PM
Some 6,000-8,000 Israelis still in Ukraine - Foreign Ministry
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/26/2022 07:13 PM
Bennett to convene security cabinet on Sunday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/26/2022 07:05 PM
Twitter says its site is being restricted in Russia
By REUTERS
02/26/2022 07:03 PM
Hundreds gather in Tel Aviv, Haifa in support of Ukraine
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/26/2022 06:27 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by