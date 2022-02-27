Biden admin to ask Congress for $6.4b. in aid for Ukraine - Schumer

The Biden administration will ask Congress for $6.4 billion dollars in economic and military aid to help Ukraine as it fights the Russian invasion, Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Sunday.

Schumer said the request would be added to a spending bill expected to reach the Senate floor next week.

