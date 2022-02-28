Russia's Gazprom says it is shipping gas via Ukraine

Russian state gas company Gazprom GAZP.MM said on Monday that it was shipping gas to Europe via Ukraine in line with customers' requests.

Another Russian pipeline, the Yamal-Europe route via Belarus and Poland, switched back into reverse mode on Sunday morning and continued delivering gas eastward to Poland from Germany at elevated levels on Monday morning, data from German network operator Gascade showed.

