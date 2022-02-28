Mall in Moscow evacuated, background unclear

The Colombus Mall in Moscow was evacuated on Monday afternoon, according to RIA Novosti.

The background of the incident is unclear. The US Embassy in Moscow had warned last week of a threat of attacks against shopping centers, railway and metro stations and other public gathering places in Russia.

This is a developing story.