Germany's Olaf Scholz to visit Israel for surprise visit

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 28, 2022 15:42

Updated: FEBRUARY 28, 2022 15:50

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is scheduled to arrive in Israel on Tuesday for a surprise visit, KAN News reported on Monday.

This is a developing story.

US halts operations at embassy in Belarus
By REUTERS
02/28/2022 02:59 PM
Putin calls West an 'Empire of Lies' after sanctions imposed
By REUTERS
02/28/2022 02:58 PM
Ukrainian Navy confirms Snake Island soldiers are alive, POWs
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/28/2022 02:15 PM
Mall in Moscow evacuated, background unclear
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/28/2022 02:06 PM
Russia's Gazprom says it is shipping gas via Ukraine
By REUTERS
02/28/2022 11:21 AM
Lithuania asks international criminal court to investigate war crimes in
By REUTERS
02/28/2022 11:16 AM
Bulgarian defense minister to be sacked over Ukraine rhetoric
By REUTERS
02/28/2022 11:08 AM
Iran says three key issues remain unresolved in Vienna nuclear talks
By REUTERS
02/28/2022 10:32 AM
South Korea bans exports of strategic items to Russia, joins sanctions
By REUTERS
02/28/2022 06:52 AM
Bank of China's Singapore operation stops financing Russian oil trades
By REUTERS
02/28/2022 04:38 AM
Google temporarily disables Google Maps live traffic data in Ukraine
By REUTERS
02/28/2022 02:57 AM
Colombia mine explosion kills 11 people, four missing
By REUTERS
02/28/2022 02:31 AM
EU chief says bloc wants Ukraine as a member: "They are one of us"
By REUTERS
02/28/2022 02:21 AM
North Korea claims it conducted test for reconnaissance satellite
By REUTERS
02/27/2022 11:44 PM
Russian's Aeroflot to cancel all flights to European destinations
By REUTERS
02/27/2022 11:35 PM
