BREAKING NEWS

Russia to face 'total economic war,' says France

By REUTERS
Published: MARCH 1, 2022 10:52

Russia will face the collapse of its economy as a result of Western sanctions punishing Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Tuesday.

The United States and its allies have imposed sanctions on Russia's central bank, its top businesses, oligarchs and officials, including President Vladimir Putin himself, and barred some Russian banks from the SWIFT international payments system.

"We are going to deliver a total economic and financial war against Russia," Le Maire told France Info radio. "We are going to provoke the collapse of the Russian economy."

The Russian rouble fell steeply on Monday, although the currency clawed back a bit of ground on Tuesday.

Ukraine authorities said on Tuesday that more than 70 Ukrainian servicemen were killed by a Russian rocket attack and dozens of civilians had died in "barbaric" shelling, as a huge Russian military convoy approached the capital Kyiv.

Russia invaded Ukraine on Thursday.

Indian student killed in Ukraine shelling
By REUTERS
03/01/2022 11:45 AM
11 killed in Damascus mall fire
By REUTERS
03/01/2022 11:25 AM
Iran's Khamenei says homosexuality example of West's immorality
By REUTERS
03/01/2022 11:24 AM
Coronavirus in Israel: 8,372 new cases, 582 serious cases
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/01/2022 10:31 AM
YouTube to block channels linked to Russia's RT, Sputnik across Europe
By REUTERS
03/01/2022 10:27 AM
China says US attempts to support Taiwan will be futile
By REUTERS
03/01/2022 09:35 AM
Kinneret rises by 1.5 centimeters, 91 cm to full lake
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/01/2022 08:41 AM
Russia's Chechen leader reports first casualties in Ukraine
By REUTERS
03/01/2022 08:31 AM
COVID-19: US says agencies can ease federal employee mask rules
By REUTERS
03/01/2022 03:55 AM
Canada orders 2 Russian 'humanitarian' planes out of airspace
By REUTERS
03/01/2022 03:52 AM
Iran: Nuclear deal at hand if Washington makes up its mind
By REUTERS
03/01/2022 01:50 AM
Israel Police chief, new A-G meet for first time
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/28/2022 07:14 PM
IDF to drop flare bombs near Egyptian border in training drill
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/28/2022 06:12 PM
German Chancellor Scholz visits today
By LAHAV HARKOV
02/28/2022 03:42 PM
US halts operations at embassy in Belarus
By REUTERS
02/28/2022 02:59 PM
