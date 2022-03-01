The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Red Cross seeks funds for Ukraine aid, access to detainees

By REUTERS
Published: MARCH 1, 2022 12:24

Red Cross agencies appealed on Tuesday for 250 million Swiss francs ($273 million) to provide food, water and shelter to millions of people in Ukraine where the humanitarian situation is "deteriorating rapidly" and to those who have fled abroad.

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies - the world's largest disaster relief network - issued the joint appeal as a huge Russian armored column bore down on Kyiv, six days after Moscow's invasion began. L1N2V408B

"We need the funds in order to address the humanitarian needs which are already staggering - food, water, shelter, health care, psychological support - and they are growing by the hour," Martin Schuepp, ICRC regional director for Europe and Central Asia, told a news briefing.

A priority was to reach people detained during the conflict and the ICRC is in touch with all sides regarding visits to detainees, he said. All sides have an obligation to facilitate the return of dead bodies, and ICRC teams are ready to help but remain limited in their movement due to insecurity, he added.



Kremlin: Russia won't budge under sanctions pressure over Ukraine
By REUTERS
03/01/2022 12:33 PM
Ukraine's banking system is running smoothly, say central bank
By REUTERS
03/01/2022 12:11 PM
Indian student killed in Ukraine shelling
By REUTERS
03/01/2022 11:45 AM
11 killed in Damascus mall fire
By REUTERS
03/01/2022 11:25 AM
Iran's Khamenei says homosexuality example of West's immorality
By REUTERS
03/01/2022 11:24 AM
Russia to face 'total economic war,' says France
By REUTERS
03/01/2022 10:52 AM
Coronavirus in Israel: 8,372 new cases, 582 serious cases
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/01/2022 10:31 AM
YouTube to block channels linked to Russia's RT, Sputnik across Europe
By REUTERS
03/01/2022 10:27 AM
China says US attempts to support Taiwan will be futile
By REUTERS
03/01/2022 09:35 AM
Kinneret rises by 1.5 centimeters, 91 cm to full lake
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/01/2022 08:41 AM
Russia's Chechen leader reports first casualties in Ukraine
By REUTERS
03/01/2022 08:31 AM
COVID-19: US says agencies can ease federal employee mask rules
By REUTERS
03/01/2022 03:55 AM
Canada orders 2 Russian 'humanitarian' planes out of airspace
By REUTERS
03/01/2022 03:52 AM
Iran: Nuclear deal at hand if Washington makes up its mind
By REUTERS
03/01/2022 01:50 AM
Israel Police chief, new A-G meet for first time
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/28/2022 07:14 PM
